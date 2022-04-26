The 2022 red snapper fishing season for vessels with federal for-hire reef fish permits has been set for 79 days in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council announced Monday that the season for federally permitted for-hire vessels will begin on June 1st, and will close on August 19th.
Last week Florida announced a 57 day recreational Gulf red snapper season which will run from June 17th through July 31st, with a fall reopening That will include 5 weekends beginning October 8th and ending November 27th.
The red snapper total recreational quota is 7.4 million pounds whole weight.
The for-hire component is allocated 42.3% of the quota.
The 2022 quota for the federal for-hire component is 3.1 million pounds whole weight and the annual catch target 2.8 million pounds whole weight.
