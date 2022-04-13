Franklin County Commissioners have approved a second extension for repairs to Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
The county is replacing about 1100 feet of the two-lane road and rebuilding the shoulder, both of which were damaged by a nine-foot storm surge during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The road also was damaged by Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
The project has been affected by supply chain delays that has significantly stalled the project.
That includes delays in getting sheet piles in December, and an additional supply chain delay with the tie back rods used for the support of the sheet pile wall.
The latest delay is with the concrete for the poured in place concrete cap along both the gulf front metal sheet pile wall and the interior vinyl sheet pile wall.
The construction of a 630,000 square foot Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee has reduced the concrete supply and caused extended delays in delivery dates for large projects.
Because of the delays in materials beyond the control of the contractor, the completion date for the project has now been moved back to July 23rd.
No comments:
Post a Comment