St. George Island Fire Chief Kevin Delahanty has resigned from his role on the fire department and the fire department is now looking for a new chief.
Delahanty was suspended from his position in late March after he was recorded using a racial slur while accosting an African American visitor to St. George Island.
The Board of Directors of the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department immediately held a special Board meeting and suspended Mr. Delahanty from all duties and required him to undergo counseling for anger management and diversity training.
Instead, Mr Delahanty decided to resign from the fire department, and his resignation was accepted at the board's regular meeting on Tuesday.
Ben Mathewson will continue to serve on an interim basis as the St. George Island Fire Chief and John Alonzo will serve as Deputy Chief.
The Board will begin its search for a new Fire Chief and is working on an application process to make sure that St. George Island, owners, residents, and visitors all get the highest quality volunteer fire department and first responder unit.
