Franklin County has agreed to construct a new dune walkover at 3rd street west on St. George Island.
The walkover will be between the Villas and the first residential home on the island.
It is the last public access point in the island commercial district where the county has not yet installed a dune walkover.
The design and construction of the project is being funded through 35 thousand dollars from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
