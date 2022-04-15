Getting Out in Gulf County

The Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market will be open this Saturday, 4/16/22. 9am to 1pm eastern time. We have 30 vendors signed up for your shopping enjoyment.
The Junior Service League is proud to host this free annual event. The Easter Egg Hunt is for kids up to age 11 at the Centennial Park. The event will start promptly at 11:00 am for the youngest group, ages 0-2, and then onto the next groups of kids ages, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-11, to allow parents with multiple children to assist in different age groups.
The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and we will have a group of volunteers providing Face Painting.
Please return all empty plastic Easter Egg shells before departing.
EggStravaganza
April 16th
The City of Mexico Beach will be hosting an Easter EggStravaganza on Saturday, April 16th. Bring your baskets to Under the Palms Park, located on the corner of 7th Street and Maryland Blvd., from 10am till 12pm.
The event is complimentary, and the egg hunt is open to youth ages 0-10 years old. Eggs, ice cream and prizes are donated courtesy of Mexico Beach Sweets. The Easter Bunny is scheduled to hop by, so be sure to bring your cameras for a photo opportunity.
For questions, please call Mexico Beach City Hall at 850-648-5700.
Among Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the seemingly hundreds of other networks, managing your social media can be a job by itself. And with 200 million small businesses on Facebook alone, it’s hard to stand out. Join Brea McCombs, Digital Marketing Strategist at Kerigan Marketing Associates, as she discusses better ways to identify the platforms your customers are using, the best practices for posting and how to attract, retain, and grow your customer base.
Location: Port Inn Event Hall
Time: 12:00 EST
Speaker: Brea McCombs, Kerigan Marketing Associates
APRIL 21 ON WILLIAM AVENUE
Wheels On Williams will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event on Williams Ave, in Port St. Joe, FL.
This is a family event, bring the kids!
Food will be available from the region’s most popular Food Trucks.
The event will be held on the third Thursday of April 21, May 19, June 16, and July 21, start time is 5:30 pm ET.
Ribbon Cutting for R&R Outfitters
SATURDAY, APRIL 23, 2022
11 AM ET
107 Good Morning St, Port St Joe, FL
You’re invited! We are having a ribbon cutting event at 11AM followed by the WindMark Block Party 12PM to 4PM. Stay for lunch, giveaways, live music and more. We are so excited!
Enjoy an afternoon outside exploring the WindMark Beach community! Celebrate the Grand Opening of WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza, test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk, tour the D.R. Horton Model Home and more. Hope you can join us!
The first 50 families to visit all of the designated WindMark Beach Block Party locations will receive a WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza goodie bag which includes one FREE large pizza and other promo items!
WindMark Beach Block Party Activities:
• Live Music & Lawn Games
• Celebrate the Grand Opening of WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza
• Test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk
• D.R. Horton Model Home & Fit as a Fiddle available for tour
• Visit with Village Center Tenants
World Migratory Bird Day Event
SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022
9 AM – 10 AM ET
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Join the international celebration of World Migratory Bird Day by learning about the migratory birds at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park!
See endangered snowy plovers on one of their largest nesting sites in Florida. Learn how to identify birds and what we can do to protect and conserve them from Audubon expert Ricky Cassell.
Water, bug spray, sunscreen, hats, camera and binoculars are recommended. Pets are not permitted.
The GCTDC is hosting an Open House on May 5th to celebrate National Tourism and Travel Week and unveil the new updates to the Welcome Center. We invite all business owners, employees, locals, and visitors to visit the Welcome Center for some fun and food!
Be sure to stop in the Welcome Center at 150 Captain Fred's Pl, Port St Joe, FL 32456 from 7:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET and get a token for a FREE sweet treat or coffee. Throughout the day we will have live music, giveaways, hot air balloon rides, digital caricatures, and more! The Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center will also be at the event talking about Sea Turtle Nesting Season! See you there!
May 6th
To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week, the Welcome Center cordially invites all our visitors to join us for Punch on the Porch. On Friday, May 6th, from 9am till noon the Welcome Center will be offering light refreshments, giveaways, industry updates, games and more. We would like to show our appreciation to our service industry partners, first responders, and YOU, our loyal visitors.
Come join us for and Unforgettable Morning.
Questions, please call 850-648-8196.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
