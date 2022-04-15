Friday, April 15, 2022

Find spring/summer wild hog hunts

April

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Spring/summer wild hog hunt dates available

The FWC offers late spring and summer wild hog hunting opportunities on wildlife management areas (WMAs) across the state. While many of the WMAs that offer these wild hog hunts don’t require a quota permit, some of them do. So be sure to review the WMA regulations brochure for the area you want to hunt. Also, a hunting license isn’t needed to hunt wild hogs at a WMA, however, a management area permit is required. Find more information and a list of WMA's offering spring/summer public hunting opportunities.

Opportunity to provide feedback via the FWC’s annual deer harvest survey

We’re conducting our annual survey of deer hunters to get a better understanding of hunter satisfaction, effort and success. You may receive an email or a phone call from Responsive Management, a survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues, asking you to participate in this survey. Depending on which carrier you use, the call will display as coming from Responsive Management or from area code 850 (Tallahassee). If you receive an email or call, please consider participating in the survey. This information will help us better understand your participation, harvest, needs and preferences. See harvest survey reports from previous years.

Students compete in state archery tournament

Over 400 elementary, middle and high school students from across the state recently took part in the National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament. The top three male and top three female archers were awarded $20,000 in scholarships, thanks to a partnership with NASP and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. This annual event was hosted in Gainesville at the Easton Newberry Archery Center. See tournament results, including top schools

NASP teaches International style target archery in physical education class for students in 4th through 12th grade. Learn more about NASP.

Wild Turkey Cost Share Program in Action!

As part of the Wild Turkey Cost Share Program, wildlife managers at Fort Drum WMA, located in Indian River County, recently improved wild turkey habitat and hunter access there by roller chopping 145 acres. This effort enhances the ability to use prescribed fire for maintaining these habitat improvements. Wild turkeys require a variety of habitat types, including open lands. Find information about other 2021-22 Wild Turkey Cost Share projects.

This Wild Turkey Cost Share project is one of many conducted to improve wild turkey habitat across the state on WMAs that are open to turkey hunting. Through this program, the FWC, the Florida Forest Service, and the NWTF - Florida pool their resources along with grant funding from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to enhance habitat on public lands. Turkey hunters are also an important part of this effort. A portion of the money they spend on turkey permits, which are required to hunt turkeys in this state, is used to fund this program. Gopher tortoises, red-cockaded woodpeckers, indigo snakes, brown-headed nuthatches and many other nonhunted species benefit from these habitat projects, too. Learn more about wild turkey management.

We’re hiring at Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp

The FWC is hiring summer camp counselors and instructors for the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp. This is a dream job for those who love the outdoors and want to teach youth ages 8-17 about conservation and outdoor skills such as archery, fishing, canoeing, and hiking. We're seeking male counselors as all counselor positions for females have been filled.

To be considered for this job, you must be at least 18 years of age and pass a mandatory background check. Pay starts at $520/week + room and board. Plus, your employment at the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp can also serve as an internship for college credit. For more information about these summer camp jobs, contact Will Burnett at 352-625-2804 or William.Burnett@MyFWC.com.

We still have summer camp opportunities for kids aged 8 to 17 who want to experience the outdoors. The Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp offers a variety of safe, fun and age-appropriate week-long camps. Learn more and register. Find other summer camps through the FWC's Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network. 

Connect friends and family to the outdoors

Do you know someone who is interested in learning more about the outdoors but isn’t sure where to start? Encourage them to participate in our Florida WildQuest 2022. All they need is a mobile device and a sense of adventure to take part in scavenger hunts on April 22 - 24 or April 29 - May 1 at one of 12 wildlife management areas across the state. Those who earn at least 2,000 points can be entered in a drawing to win! Learn more about WildQuest!

Hunting Season Dates

2022-2023 hunting season dates on lands outside of the wildlife management area system for the 2022-2023 seasons will be posted in late April.

Visit MyFWC.com/WMAbrochures to find hunting opportunities at a WMA.

  

Spring Wild Turkey

North of State Road 70

  • Spring turkey season: March 19 – April 24

Quota/Limited Entry Permits

If you're interested in quota permits to hunt public lands, you can review returned quota hunt permit availability on Saturday mornings and then log into GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to apply for any returned quota hunt permits. You may apply for these throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

Recreational Use Permits

Phase I renewal period to apply for Flint Rock, Grove Park and Gulf Hammock recreational use permits is April 15 – May 15.

