Find spring/summer wild hog hunts

Spring/summer wild hog hunt dates available
Opportunity to provide feedback via the FWC’s annual deer harvest survey
Students compete in state archery tournament
Wild Turkey Cost Share Program in Action!
As part of the Wild Turkey Cost Share Program, wildlife managers at Fort Drum WMA, located in Indian River County, recently improved wild turkey habitat and hunter access there by roller chopping 145 acres. This effort enhances the ability to use prescribed fire for maintaining these habitat improvements. Wild turkeys require a variety of habitat types, including open lands. Find information about other 2021-22 Wild Turkey Cost Share projects.
This Wild Turkey Cost Share project is one of many conducted to improve wild turkey habitat across the state on WMAs that are open to turkey hunting. Through this program, the FWC, the Florida Forest Service, and the NWTF - Florida pool their resources along with grant funding from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to enhance habitat on public lands. Turkey hunters are also an important part of this effort. A portion of the money they spend on turkey permits, which are required to hunt turkeys in this state, is used to fund this program. Gopher tortoises, red-cockaded woodpeckers, indigo snakes, brown-headed nuthatches and many other nonhunted species benefit from these habitat projects, too. Learn more about wild turkey management.
We’re hiring at Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp
Connect friends and family to the outdoors
Do you know someone who is interested in learning more about the outdoors but isn’t sure where to start? Encourage them to participate in our Florida WildQuest 2022. All they need is a mobile device and a sense of adventure to take part in scavenger hunts on April 22 - 24 or April 29 - May 1 at one of 12 wildlife management areas across the state. Those who earn at least 2,000 points can be entered in a drawing to win! Learn more about WildQuest!
If you're interested in quota permits to hunt public lands, you can review returned quota hunt permit availability on Saturday mornings and then log into GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to apply for any returned quota hunt permits. You may apply for these throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Recreational Use Permits
Phase I renewal period to apply for Flint Rock, Grove Park and Gulf Hammock recreational use permits is April 15 – May 15.
Friday, April 15, 2022
Find spring/summer wild hog hunts
