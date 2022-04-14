The Franklin county sheriff's Department should soon be getting some new message boards for use around the county.
The message boards are the lighted signs the department places along roads when there are road closures or traffic delays, or even when there are special events.
The new boards will replace some existing message boards that are now 20 years old and not working as well as they used to.
5 companies from around the state bid to provide the boards, the lowest bid was just over 16 thousand dollars, the other four bids were all over 30 thousand.
The bids will be reviewed by the sheriff's department for a final recommendation to the county commission.
The purchase will be paid for the American Rescue Act funds received during the COVID pandemic.
