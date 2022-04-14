Wakulla County is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Tourist Development Council

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking two (2) volunteers to serve a four (4) year term on the Tourist Development Council (TDC). Members must be an elector of Wakulla County and:
- One Owner or Operator of Tourist Accommodations; and
- One Owner or Operator of Tourist Accommodations; or Owner or Operator of a Tourist Related Business.
The TDC was established for the purpose of promoting and facilitating travel to and within Wakulla County for the benefit of its economy, residents, and the travel and tourism industry. The TDC meets quarterly, and meetings typically occur on the second Thursday of the month at 9:00 a.m.
Interested persons should submit a completed Membership Application via e-mail to therndon@mywakulla.com or by mail to Wakulla County BOCC, Attn: Thomas Herndon, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, no later than April 28, 2022. The TDC Membership Application is available at Visitwakulla.com/TDC-Business or by contacting Thomas Herndon by e-mail at therndon@mywakulla.com or telephone: 850-926-0919, ext. 713.
