Friday, April 22, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

Ribbon Cutting for R&R Outfitters
SATURDAY, APRIL 23, 2022
11 AM ET
107 Good Morning St, Port St Joe, FL

You’re invited! We are having a ribbon cutting event at 11AM followed by the WindMark Block Party 12PM to 4PM. Stay for lunch, giveaways, live music and more. We are so excited!
Enjoy an afternoon outside exploring the WindMark Beach community! Celebrate the Grand Opening of WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza, test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk, tour the D.R. Horton Model Home and more. Hope you can join us!
The first 50 families to visit all of the designated WindMark Beach Block Party locations will receive a WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza goodie bag which includes one FREE large pizza and other promo items!

WindMark Beach Block Party Activities:
• Live Music & Lawn Games
• Celebrate the Grand Opening of WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza
• Test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk
• D.R. Horton Model Home & Fit as a Fiddle available for tour
• Visit with Village Center Tenants
World Migratory Bird Day Event
SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022
9 AM – 10 AM ET
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Join the international celebration of World Migratory Bird Day by learning about the migratory birds at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park!

See endangered snowy plovers on one of their largest nesting sites in Florida. Learn how to identify birds and what we can do to protect and conserve them from Audubon expert Ricky Cassell.
 
Water, bug spray, sunscreen, hats, camera and binoculars are recommended. Pets are not permitted.
The GCTDC is hosting an Open House on May 5th to celebrate National Tourism and Travel Week and unveil the new updates to the Welcome Center. We invite all business owners, employees, locals, and visitors to visit the Welcome Center for some fun and food!

Be sure to stop in the Welcome Center at 150 Captain Fred's Pl, Port St Joe, FL 32456 from 7:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET and get a token for a FREE sweet treat or coffee. Throughout the day we will have live music, giveaways, hot air balloon rides, digital caricatures, and more! The Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center will also be at the event talking about Sea Turtle Nesting Season! See you there!
May 6th

To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week, the Welcome Center cordially invites all our visitors to join us for Punch on the Porch. On Friday, May 6th, from 9am till noon the Welcome Center will be offering light refreshments, giveaways, industry updates, games and more. We would like to show our appreciation to our service industry partners, first responders, and YOU, our loyal visitors.

Come join us for and Unforgettable Morning.

Questions, please call 850-648-8196.
Our members get benefits that do more, like healthcare coverage that includes Prosper Benefits to help you save throughout the year on your healthcare needs.
﻿
Chambers of FL Health Care



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment