The Franklin County mosquito control department will begin its mosquito spraying in May.
Mosquito Control director Dewitt Polous said they have started their annual trapping program and mosquito numbers have been minimal up to this point, but that will change as we get into the hot and usually rainy summer months.
The mosquito control department is urging all residents and visitors to be very careful of mosquito bites.
Mosquitoes carry diseases including yellow fever, zika, west nile virus, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
You can help control the the mosquito population by removing standing water from your property.
Mosquitoes tend to breed in standing water and once they hatch they don’t travel far so removing standing water can greatly decrease the mosquito population in your yard.
It’s also a good idea to wear mosquito repellent and long pants and long sleeved shirts, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes feed most actively.
If you are still having a problem with mosquitoes call the Franklin county mosquito control department at 670- 8730 and they can send someone to spray in your area.
No comments:
Post a Comment