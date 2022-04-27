Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
The Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club is a premier group for women anglers & adventurers who are inspired by water & empowered by learning invaluable fishing and water skills. They meet the last Sunday of the month, offer other activities when available, and covers all aspects of being on the water.
Every year they sponsor - The Bayou Bash – one of the premier inshore fishing tournaments with incredible payouts, and jaw dropping raffles!!
When you support the Bayou Bash, you are supporting:
1. Swivel Sisters Scholarship Program
2. Kids Fishing Clinics & Tournaments
3. Future Bayou Bash Tournaments
The Bayou Bash will take place on May 6 & 7 at Salinas Park bayside on Cape San Blas!
Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club
(850) 227-8593
