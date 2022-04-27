Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

📣 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

The Art of Draw is a medical company that takes pride in providing quality healthcare.

They specialize in painless one stick blood draws! Bloodwork from the comfort of your home or office.

Serving Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Wewahitchka, and Panama City, they charge a $25 base fee to travel to your home, collect your blood and deliver it to the preferred lab of your insurance carrier.

The Art of Draw
(206) 637-1552

📣 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

The Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club is a premier group for women anglers & adventurers who are inspired by water & empowered by learning invaluable fishing and water skills. They meet the last Sunday of the month, offer other activities when available, and covers all aspects of being on the water.

Every year they sponsor - The Bayou Bash – one of the premier inshore fishing tournaments with incredible payouts, and jaw dropping raffles!!
When you support the Bayou Bash, you are supporting:

1. Swivel Sisters Scholarship Program
2. Kids Fishing Clinics & Tournaments
3. Future Bayou Bash Tournaments

All the information about the event is available at www.bayoubashpsj.com

The Bayou Bash will take place on May 6 & 7 at Salinas Park bayside on Cape San Blas!

Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club
(850) 227-8593

📣𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

StoragePUP offers industry leading mobile storage units, including our new air-conditioned CoolPUPs, all across Florida and SE Louisiana. Their Mexico Beach location offers safe and secure self-storage units along with boat and RV parking.
They Service:
·        Mexico Beach
·        Tyndall AFB
·        Port St. Joe
·        Apalachicola
·        St. George Island
·        Oceanside Village
·        Ocean Plantation
·        North Lake Estates
·        Cape San Blas
·        Carrabelle
·        Wewahitchka

StoragePUP
625 15th St., Mexico Beach, FL 32456
(850) 648-5276
Monday – Friday | 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM CT

CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456


