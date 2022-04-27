The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties are currently conducting their community-wide health survey and really need people to take part.
They conduct this survey every 3 years but this year they have not achieved the response rate they need.
The survey is part of a Florida Department of Health initiative to understand the health needs and concerns of people who live, work, or spend time in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
It will help the health departments identify the county’s strengths and challenges in providing a healthy environment for everyone and improve the health of the county and help identify community health priorities and assist in developing health-related programs and services.
The survey only takes a few minutes to complete.
To take this survey click on the following link: https://ascendanthealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b8GQVCQ0hHsYYei
