Gulf Coast State College is currently registering students for Summer 2022 classes.
A variety of programs are offered where you can earn an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree, or a certificate.
The College offers online, hybrid, and in-person classes.
Gulf Coast is an open-access, open enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.
GCSC’s Admissions Office is open Monday – Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Online registration is also available 24/7 at www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions.
