The deadline to apply for this year's Rivertrek event is this Friday.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
It includes having people kayak 106 miles down the Apalachicola River from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola over 5 days in October.
People who take part help raise money for the Riverkeeper group to help fund their outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
Last year's event raised more than 80 thousand dollars.
If you would like to apply to be art of this year;s event, you will find the application on-line at apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
RiverTrek applications will be accepted until this Friday, April 15th and the volunteer team is selected by May 1st.
Fundraising begins in June and the 5-day and the 106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 12-16.
http://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/wp-content/uploads/2022-Rivertrek-Volunteer-Paddler-Application.pdf
