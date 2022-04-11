The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to another busy one.
Forecasters at Colorado State University said they expect a total of 19 tropical storms with winds of at least 39 mph and nine hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph .
That includes four major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.
The average for tropical cyclones in the Atlantic between 1991 and 2020 is seven hurricanes, three of them major, and 14 tropical storms.
If the forecast bears out this year, 2022 will be the seventh straight above-average hurricane season.
They base their forecast on the absence of an El Nino weather pattern as well as higher than expected temperatures for seas in the Atlantic Ocean.
El Nino weather patterns send high winds across the southern United States that can break up hurricanes.
