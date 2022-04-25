If you know a local woman who has made a significant contribution to Florida, you might want to nominate her to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.
You need to do it soon - The deadline to nominate is April 30th.
The Hall of Fame was created in 1982, there are over 100 women recognized in the Hall.
The Hall of Fame includes women from all walks of life including writers, politicians, doctors and teachers.
If you would like to nominate someone who perhaps has played a significant role in the seafood industry, or has had some other impact on local life, you can nominate them on-line at FlWomensHallofFame.org/Nominate .
Nominations from around the state will be considered by The Florida Commission on the Status of Women who will recommend 10 nominees to Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Governor will select up to three women for induction into the Hall of Fame next October.
