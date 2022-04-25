Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Franklin County last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found in St. vincent Sound, East of the Apalachicola Bay.
This is the first time red tide has been seen in Franklin County this year, though there was a major bloom last October.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
