St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week






Hi, I'm Tiny Tim! I am a 2 year old 50 pound bully mix. I love belly rubs, hamburgers and car rides! I am the resident "zoomies" expert at the shelter and would love to demonstrate to you how to properly zoom! I am treat motivated. I love sand but hate swimming. I would make a great lay out at the beach buddy but you won't catch me swimming in the bay. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!


You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

Call: 850-227-1103

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




