Friday, April 29, 2022

Join us tomorrow at FSUCML's Open House!

OPEN HOUSE 2022
JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE!
Come visit us tomorrow at the lab from 10AM-3PM!
Come out this Saturday, April 30th from 10am-3pm for FSUCML's 2022 Open House!

Over 35 FSU research labs, public agencies, and community organizations will be presenting their work in science and conservation.
There will be plenty of interactive science displays, a kids' science scavenger hunt, touch tanks with marine animals, live music, food trucks, silent auction and more.

Young or old, there will be something to fascinate and entertain everyone!
Saturday, April 30th, 2022
10AM-3PM
Open House 2022 on ABC News 27
Check out the video above to hear our Director, Dr. Joel Trexler, talk about the Open House!
Throughout the day you can:

  • Check out the Shark Jaw Display
  • Discover everything you want to know about Deep Sea Corals
  • Hunt for hints in the Science Scavenger Hunt
  • Try picking up goodies with a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
  • Meet marine animals up close and personal
  • Bid on items in the silent auction

Gather your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues and take a beautiful drive down to the coast for a day of fun! Hope to see you this Saturday!
