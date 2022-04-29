Friday, April 29, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

World Migratory Bird Day Event
SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022
9 AM – 10 AM ET
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Join the international celebration of World Migratory Bird Day by learning about the migratory birds at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park!

See endangered snowy plovers on one of their largest nesting sites in Florida. Learn how to identify birds and what we can do to protect and conserve them from Audubon expert Ricky Cassell.
 
Water, bug spray, sunscreen, hats, camera and binoculars are recommended. Pets are not permitted.
The GCTDC is hosting an Open House on May 5th to celebrate National Tourism and Travel Week and unveil the new updates to the Welcome Center. We invite all business owners, employees, locals, and visitors to visit the Welcome Center for some fun and food!

Be sure to stop in the Welcome Center at 150 Captain Fred's Pl, Port St Joe, FL 32456 from 7:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET and get a token for a FREE sweet treat or coffee. Throughout the day we will have live music, giveaways, hot air balloon rides, digital caricatures, and more! The Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center will also be at the event talking about Sea Turtle Nesting Season! See you there!
May 6th

To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week, the Welcome Center cordially invites all our visitors to join us for Punch on the Porch. On Friday, May 6th, from 9am till noon the Welcome Center will be offering light refreshments, giveaways, industry updates, games and more. We would like to show our appreciation to our service industry partners, first responders, and YOU, our loyal visitors.

Come join us for and Unforgettable Morning.

Questions, please call 850-648-8196.
Just in time for Mother's Day! DAVID HANSEL TIE-DYE! Mom & Child option and individual option available! And Garden Path Buttonhole Bracelet with MARY BAIRD! Great Mother's Day Gifts! Sign up now, these classes are going fast!

Mom & Me Tie-Dye Workshop with David Hansel May 7, 2022
Garden Path Buttonhole Bracelet with Mary Baird May 7, 2022

More information - REGISTER & PAY ONLINE AT:
﻿
at

