FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Kong is an 18 mo old Chocolate Lab mix. This boy is beyond loving. All he wants is to be with people and other dogs. He is a snuggler and is the definition of "velcro dog". Kong can climb like nobodies business so he isn’t the kind of dog you can leave in the backyard while you leave to run errands. He will want to be with you wherever you go. If you are looking for a constant companion, Kong might be your guy.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
