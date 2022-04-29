Friday, April 29, 2022

May Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon


Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
Wednesday, May 4th @ Noon
$15.00 Per Person


Join us at
The Station Raw Bar

53 Market Street
Apalachicola, FL

Come join us for the May member luncheon! Mix and mingle with your fellow business owners
and eat some great food!
$15 per person

Contact the Apalachicola Bay Chamber
of Commerce with any questions!


Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



at

