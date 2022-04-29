Oyster Radio
Friday, April 29, 2022
May Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
Wednesday, May 4th @ Noon
$15.00 Per Person
Join us at
The Station Raw Bar
53 Market Street
Apalachicola, FL
Come join us for the May member luncheon! Mix and mingle with your fellow business owners
and eat some great food!
Contact the Apalachicola Bay Chamber
of Commerce with any questions!
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
www.apalachicolabay.org
850-653-9419
at
4:45 PM
