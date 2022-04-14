Signage Installed at Shell Point Beach Park Identifying Parking Zones, Enforcement in Immediate Effect

SHELL POINT BEACH, Fla – This week, the Wakulla County Parks and Facilities Management Department and the Road and Bridge Department installed signage to identify established parking and no parking zones at Shell Point Beach Park. Parking zones are now clearly identified by signage to ensure visitors can easily recognize appropriate parking spaces. Visitors are required to park in one of the 80 designated parking spaces at the waterfront park. Parking in no-parking zones is prohibited and violators may be towed or fined up to $100. Parking violations and hours of operation are enforced by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department.
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will be considering a Park Mobile application agreement and new parking fees for the Shell Point Beach Park at the upcoming May 2, 2022, BOCC meeting.
Shell Point Beach Park is located at 117 Beaty Taff Drive, Shell Point, Florida 32327, and is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. The Park’s amenities include large and small pavilions (first-come availability, also available to rent and reserve), a children's playground, a volleyball court, a kayak launch, and the nearby Shell Point Boat Ramp.
To learn more about the Wakulla County Parks and Facilities Management Department and Wakulla County’s parks, piers, and boat ramps, please visit MyWakulla.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment