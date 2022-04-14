Franklin County is getting an ad in Florida Trend Magazine.
In March the County applied for an advertising grant through Enterprise Florida for a feature ad in the magazine highlighting rural economies in Northwest Florida.
The grant was approved on March 22nd, so now Franklin County is in the process of making the ad.
Florida Trend is a monthly magazine focused on regional business news coverage, along with economic, lifestyle and environmental trends.
It has a readership of about 260 thousand people.
