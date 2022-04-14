The Duke Energy scam is still going on, and the scammers tried to hit Oyster Radio for a second time in two months.
If you are a business owner, you should be aware of this scam as it can be pretty realistic.
The call starts as a recorded message informing you that your power will be shut off in 45 minutes unless you pay your bill immediately
You will then get transferred to a live person threatening disconnection unless immediate payment is made.
These scams can be very believable – the person may have just enough information about your account to make you think it is for real.
Duke Energy is reminding its customers that employees will never call a customer at home seeking any personal information, including credit card numbers.
If you do get one of the calls, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how urgent the message is, do not call the number back that is provided.
Instead, call the Duke Energy Customer Service Number on your electric bill and you can verify your payments and report the scam call.
And Never Give Out Personal Information to someone you don’t know.
Providing a credit or debit card or purchasing gift cards and reading the codes on the back over the phone to a person that you don’t know is a big red flag.
No legitimate business/utility will call a customer and demand payment immediately over the phone by any of these means.
