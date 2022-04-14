Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

We held a ribbon cutting for Art by Cheryl, Thursday, April 7th. Cheryl, like most children enjoyed coloring as a child, moving on to canvas as she got older. She has been dabbling in many aspects of arts and crafts for many years; from making wreaths to cloth dolls, painting rocks for her flower beds, making Christmas ornaments and painting mailboxes as gifts for her real estate Buyers and Sellers. She is now working on her technique using Alcohol Inks, Acrylic Inks and Acrylic paints on paper and canvases, which has been something she really loves doing. Cheryl’s studio is in Crawfordville, and she will be happy to let you browse her collection by appointment. She also participates in many local festivals showing off her pieces for sale; they include art on canvas, greeting cards, coasters, and other media. Cheryl can be reached via email Cheryl Swift cswiftrealtor@yahoo.com or by phone (850) 766-3218.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:00a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute, 170 Preservation Way, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 713.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. at the Wakulla County Community Center (Crawfordville Room), 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-3695.
Purpose of Meeting: To discuss updates to the Local Mitigation Strategy, which is a comprehensive, coordinated planning document utilized to decrease the County’s vulnerabilities to natural and man-made hazards.
Not sure how to advertise your business on Facebook?
Audrey Frazier and our friends at FlaBizCo will cover important information on how to succeed with Meta for Business. You’ll learn how to get started with advertising on the social platforms Facebook and Instagram. Our workshop will cover:
Why you need to incorporate Meta advertising into your business strategy
How to create a business page and advertising campaign
Strategies to implement to engage your audience organically
How to analyze your ad’s performance and gain insight on how to improve
And SO much more!
OPEN TO MEMBERS AND EMPLOYEES
ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Audrey Frazier is a business management consultant and owner of FlaBizCo, a local company that provides services related to establishing, owning, and operating a business. Audrey has a passion for small businesses and is determined to help as many as possible. She is dedicated to helping business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs create simple and effective strategies to build a strong foundation for their businesses. One of her greatest joys is helping entrepreneurs realize their business ideas!
Audrey is a long-time resident of Wakulla County, a proud mother of two wonderful young men, Dakoda & Austin Hill, and loves to spend time out on the Gulf of Mexico. She is originally from Oklahoma having moved to Tallahassee in 1998 to attend Florida State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology. Audrey Frazier is a serial entrepreneur, fitness fanatic, and lover of all things business. She is a current Member, Director-Elect, and Past President of the Legal Administrators’ Association of Tallahassee, Director of the Christina Phipps Foundation, and an active member of the Rotary Club of Wakulla and Wakulla Chamber of Commerce.
Seeking Vendors and Parade Participants for 4th of July Festivities
Wakulla County Senior Center Christmas after Dark - Cocktail Party Fundraiser
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment