St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Blossom! I am a 1 year old Manx. I am very talkative and love attention. I am obsessed with toys and could entertain myself all day! I am not a fan of dogs but I do well with other cats once I get used to them. I am a wonderful little kitty with only one flaw; I have a bit of a poop problem. I cannot hold my bowels and will most likely have the problem for the rest of my life. Nevertheless, I have an amazing, infectious personality and deserve a loving home to call my own! Come by the shelter to meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment