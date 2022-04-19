The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea
has started a new mural project as part of its parking lot
renovations.
Naomi Haverland, a mural artist
from Denver, began work on the mural on Monday.
Naomi will be painting a marine
animal themed mural which will entirely cover a large wall the
marine lab constructed in the back of their parking lot.
Naomi has completed murals for
companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Harley Davidson and
Skittles.
Next month, she will be spending
a month in the Netherlands painting for a museum.
This project will complete the
parking lot renovation which started in May, 2021.
The renovations include a gravel lot decorated with plants
and fiberglass models of sea turtles, sharks, grouper, dolphins
and other fish.
