Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea has started a new mural project as part of its parking lot renovations

Naomi Haverland, a mural artist from Denver, began work on the mural on Monday.


Naomi will be painting a marine animal themed mural which will entirely cover a large wall the marine lab constructed in the back of their parking lot.


Naomi has completed murals for companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Harley Davidson and Skittles.


Next month, she will be spending a month in the Netherlands painting for a museum.

This project will complete the parking lot renovation which started in May, 2021.


The renovations include a gravel lot decorated with plants and fiberglass models of sea turtles, sharks, grouper, dolphins and other fish.




