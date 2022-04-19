The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustees has proposed a 4th phase of the Florida Coastal Access Project following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The Florida Coastal Access Project seeks to enhance public access to coastal land in the Florida Panhandle while helping to restore impacts due to the oil spill.
The phase 4 proposal consists of purchasing about 114-acres of undeveloped coastal land along Dickerson Bay in Wakulla County within St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge at a cost of 685 thousand dollars.
The parcel consists of a mixture of upland, wetland, and open grassland habitats.
Boundary signs would be installed every quarter of a mile surrounding the parcel and a gate would be installed at the entrance to restrict vehicle access, but the property would be accessible to foot traffic from the existing St. Marks property and through non-motorized watercraft from Dickerson Bay.
The parcel would be left in its natural state with allowed uses including hiking, wildlife viewing, kayaking, and biking.
The plan is currently in the public comment phase through May the 20th.
You can see the full proposal and comment on-line at gulfspillrestoration.noaa.gov
https://www.gulfspillrestoration.noaa.gov/sites/default/files/2022-04-FL-TIG-Final-Public-Review-Draft-Phase-V.4-RPSEA_508.pdf
