Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Betsy is a fourth year student at FSU majoring in Environmental Science with a minor in Biology. She’s grown up going to the beach, and has always had an interest and love for marine species, especially marine mammals, and is extremely excited to be intending at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab where she gets to have hands-on experience with multiple different species. Her favorite part about interning would have to be feeding the animals, especially hand feeding the stingrays, nurse sharks, and octopi. Her favorite species would have to be the stingrays, octopi, and sea turtles! Betsy is currently in the process of applying for graduate school, in hopes to be accepted in a research program focused on marine mammal rehabilitation.
