May Wrack Line Newsletter

Events:
May 5, 7pm: The Pelagic Birds of Florida. Register with St. Lucie Audubon.
May 14: Global Big Day and World Migratory Bird Day
Beach Stewardship Training:
May 7, 9am: Indian Shores Beaches. Email Holley Short.
Reminder:
May 13 - 19: the May count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol. Whenever possible, weekly surveys are preferred for routes with active nesting; it helps capture information about peak counts.
May 27 - 30: Memorial Day Weekend! Shorebirds and seabirds nesting along the coast need more support during busy holiday weekends. Can you help? If so, contact a local Stewardship Coordinator.
photo: Jean Hall
Do you like talking about birds to beach goers, and helping our remarkable shorebirds and seabirds thrive in the process? If so, sign up to become a Bird Steward!
Bird Stewards are needed at shorebird nesting areas during the breeding season, especially during high beach traffic weekends, and holidays. Learn more about becoming a Bird Steward.
To sign up, contact your local Audubon Stewardship Coordinator below and they will get you trained to be a Bird Steward. Your stewardship is greatly needed and appreciated!
Northeast:
Chris Farrell - All locations in Nassau, Duval, and St. Johns County. chris.farrell@audubon.org
Florida Panhandle:
Caroline Stahala - Pensacola Beach, Navarre Beach & Causeway (Santa Rosa Co.), and beaches in Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties: Caroline.Stahala@audubon.org
David Harrington - Rooftop monitoring and chick-checking at various sites across the Panhandle from Pensacola to Panama City area: David.Harrington@audubon.org
Southwest Florida:
Mark Rachal - Wading bird nesting colonies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties: Mark.Rachal@audubon.org
Idangie Sein - South Pinellas County (Ft. De Soto Park, St. Pete Beach): idangie.sein@audubon.org
Abby McKay - Mid-Pinellas County (Indian Shores, Sand Key, Clearwater Point): holley.short@audubon.org
Evan Daly - Three Rooker Island, located north of Honeymoon Island with boat transportation provided for volunteers: holley.short@audubon.org
Kara Cook - Rooftop monitoring and chick-checking at various sites in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties: Kara.Cook@audubon.org
Kylie Wilson - Sarasota County (Siesta Key, Lido Key, Longboat Key): kylie.wilson@audubon.org
Stephanie Wagley - Carlos Pointe Beach, Lee County: leeshorebirdstewards@gmail.com
Monica McKenzie - Marco Island/Sand Dollar Beach, Collier County: colliershorebirdstewards@gmail.com
Revised Draft Imperiled Beach-nesting Bird Guidelines
At the December 2021 Commission Meeting, the FWC approved continued development of Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines (Guidelines) for four state-listed beach-nesting bird species, including the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer. From May 13-27, FWC staff will be seeking comments on a revised draft that will be presented for final approval at the July 13-14 Commission Meeting.
The Guidelines are designed to be a tool for landowners, consultants, agency partners and other interested parties on how to conserve these species. Guidelines outline biological background, recommended survey methodology, and voluntary conservation practices designed to improve conditions for these species. The guidelines also include options for avoidance, minimization, and mitigation, along with information on the permitting process.
Starting May 13, a revised draft and more information about upcoming public webinars will be available at: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/species-guidelines/.
Key information about the guidelines will be presented at four public webinars. The webinars will also offer an opportunity for public questions and feedback. Each webinar will offer the same information.
Webinars are scheduled for the following dates:
- Tuesday, May 17, 10:00-11:00 a.m. EST
- Wednesday, May 18, 3:00-4:00 p.m. EST
- Monday, May 23, 2:00-3:00 p.m. EST
- Tuesday, May 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST
Participation in the webinars will require access to a computer or access to a telephone for audio-only access.
Comments may also be submitted by email to Imperiled@MyFWC.com. If you would like to comment but are unable to do so in the specified timeframe, or if you require an alternate format in which to comment or review the draft guidelines, contact Imperiled@MyFWC.com.
Photo: Andy Wraithmell
Frequently Asked Questions About Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI – Strain H5 2.3.4.4) cases have been confirmed in wild birds in Florida. FWC Wildlife Health staff are investigating reports of sick and dead wild birds in several species most commonly in lesser scaup, bald eagles, black vultures, feral Muscovy ducks, and other species. Visit www.myFWC.com/AvianInfluenza for updated information, including a map of HPAI in Florida by County.
The HPAI virus is not easily transmissible from birds to people, but health officials are concerned it could develop into another form that spreads readily from person to person. The common-sense precautions provided below are always recommended to reduce the risk of contracting any disease from wildlife.
Ways to help prevent HPAI spread:
- Report sick or dead birds so die-offs can be investigated and tested.
- Prevent contact between domestic or captive birds and wild birds (especially waterfowl).
- Do not handle sick or dead wildlife.
- Most wildlife rehabilitation facilities in affected areas are not taking sick waterfowl, waterbirds, raptors, or scavengers (vultures, gulls, crows). Contact the closest rehab facility directly to confirm what their current policy is.
- Look for additional precautions below if you are working around areas where seabirds and shorebirds congregate.
Frequently Asked Questions from Florida Shorebird Alliance Partners:
I work/volunteer as a chick checker at rooftop nesting colonies. Can I continue to safely re-roof fallen chicks?
Yes, while taking the following precautions to minimize risk of HPAI transmission:
- Working outdoors in a well-ventilated environment is recommended.
- If working around wild birds, such as seabirds and shorebirds, protective gear that can be cleaned or disposed, such as a mask, gloves (rubber, latex or nitrile), boots (preferably rubber), eye protection, and an apron are recommended.
- Wash well after handling any bird (for at least 30 seconds with soap) or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (apply well and allow to dry before touching anything).
- Between re-roofing each individual chick, clean equipment with sanitizing spray (10% bleach solution) or other bird-safe disinfectant (allow to dry after wiping down).
- Ensure clothes and especially boots/shoes are clean and free of fecal material before leaving the site. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- Do not eat, drink, or smoke while working around birds.
- If bagging dead chicks for disposal, avoid aerosols from the bag when closing/sealing.
- Any birds collected from a site for disposal should be double-bagged, sealed well, and the outside of the bag disinfected before disposing.
- Carcasses may be disposed by burial, incineration (e.g., pet cremation [double-bagged]), or double-bagged and disposed of at a class 1 landfill or household trash.
- Avoid transporting birds in the interior of cars, and don’t store carcasses in coolers, refrigerators or freezers used for food.
I monitor a bird colony during the breeding season, or regularly conduct surveys of breeding birds in Florida. What precautions should I take?
- Working outdoors in a well-ventilated environment is recommended.
- Ensure clothes and especially boots/shoes are clean and free of fecal material before entering and leaving a site. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- Do not eat, drink, or smoke while working around birds.
- If working in proximity to wild birds, protective gear that can be cleaned or disposed, such as a mask, gloves (rubber, latex or nitrile), boots (preferably rubber), eye protection, and an apron are recommended.
- Report observations of sick or dead birds to the FWC avian mortality surveillance site. Sick or dead birds observed in colonies of imperiled beach-nesting birds should also be reported to the FWC Regional Conservation Biologist or Shorebird Program Coordinator, in addition to submitting a report online.
What should I do if observe an injured or entangled bird?
- FWC recommends that people avoid handling sick or dead birds. If you must handle an injured or entangled bird, work in a well-ventilated environment, wear disposable gloves, a mask, and shoes or boots that can be cleaned (preferably rubber). Wash well (for at least 30 seconds with soap) after handling any bird or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (apply well and allow to dry before touching anything).
- Clean clothes and shoes or boots to ensure they are free of fecal material. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- Clean equipment with a sanitizing spray (10% bleach solution) or other bird-safe disinfectant (allow to dry after wiping down).
- Be sure to contact the closest licensed and permitted wildlife rehabber prior to collecting a bird for transport to confirm current protocols for taking in new patients.
I work in an area where HPAI cases have been confirmed, or sick or dead birds are being observed in the area where I’m working. Are there extra precautions I should take?
- Report observations of sick or dead birds to the FWC avian mortality surveillance site. Sick or dead birds observed in colonies of imperiled beach-nesting birds should also be reported to the FWC Regional Conservation Biologist or Shorebird Program Coordinator, in addition to submitting a report online.
- Working outdoors in a well-ventilated environment is recommended. Do not eat, drink, or smoke while working around birds.
- Ensure clothes and especially boots/shoes are clean and free of fecal material before moving between sites. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- If working in proximity to wild birds, protective gear that can be cleaned or disposed, such as a mask, gloves (rubber, latex, or nitrile), boots (preferably rubber), eye protection, and an apron are recommended.
- If you drive a vehicle or ATV through a potentially contaminated area (e.g., on beach with carcasses), clean the vehicle well (go to nearest car wash) before or immediately after leaving the area.
- If possible, do not handle sick or dead birds if you have pet birds or poultry at home.
- Do not visit a facility with poultry or captive birds within 72 hours of handling sick or dead birds.
Updating Rooftop Information in the FSD
As rooftop nesting picks up across the state, May is a great time to update rooftop information in the FSD. You can make sure the information about the rooftop is up to date, and you can retire any rooftops that are no longer suitable for nesting birds. Read on to find out how!
Updating Rooftop Details:
You can add information about a rooftop at any time. You can update the building name, description, contact information, and address. You can even add optional information about whether the building has drain covers, edges around the rooftop, or a chick-checking program. To update the information for a rooftop, simply:
- Click the ‘View/Edit’ button beside the rooftop in the My Rooftops box.
- Click the ‘View/Edit Rooftop Management Details’ button.
- Make your edits, then click ‘Submit’.
Retiring Rooftops:
We retire rooftops from the FSD when the rooftop is no longer suitable for nesting, for example when a building is re-roofed and the rooftop substrate is no longer gravel. There is no need to keep monitoring a rooftop that is no longer suitable for nesting. Instead, the FSD team can retire the rooftop and you can focus your monitoring efforts elsewhere. To retire a rooftop:
- Confirm that the rooftop material is not gravel.
- Click the ‘View/Edit’ button beside the rooftop in the My Rooftops box.
- Click the ‘Remove from My Data’ button.
- For Removal Reason, select ‘Rooftop Unsuitable’ from the dropdown menu.
- Whenever possible, use the Additional Information box to report the current rooftop substrate and approximately when the conversion happened. We include this information in our notes when we retire the rooftop.
- Click ‘Yes, Remove from My Data’.
The FSD team retires rooftops in batches several times throughout the year. There may be a delay between when you report that a rooftop needs to be retired and when we retire the next batch of rooftops. Your participation helps us keep the list of suitable rooftops as accurate as possible, and we appreciate it!
If you need any assistance with updating rooftop information or retiring rooftops, reach out to FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com. We are happy to help!
2021 Audubon Florida Coastal Report
Audubon Florida recently published their annual coastal report. The 2021 report highlights contributions to reducing disturbance to beach-nesting birds, improving regulatory coordination at rooftops, restoring nesting habitat, and ongoing monitoring.
Read the report here.
No comments:
Post a Comment