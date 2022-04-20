The Carrabelle City Commission Meeting unanimously approved a Proclamation declaring April 17-23rd as National Volunteer Week.
The Proclamation recognizes that volunteering individuals have the power to make a difference.
They specifically recognized local volunteers including those serving with the Carrabelle Volunteer Fire Department, the Carrabelle Food Pantry, and the local Farm Share group, along with volunteers with the Franklin County Library System, Franklin County Senior Citizens Center, local museums and more.
Volunteers in Florida save the organization they volunteer with nearly 26.32 dollars an hour, nationally its over 28.50 dollars an hour.
And remember that volunteering doesn't just benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure, increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.
