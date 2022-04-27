The cost to install a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola is more than double what the county thought it would be so now county staff are trying to pare down the job to make it affordable.
The board this month opened bids from two companies who can do the work, the bids ranged between 969 thousand dollars and 989 thousand dollars.
The county had anticipated a cost closer to 425 thousand.
County Staff have requested the architects see what can be trimmed from the project to pull the cost down.
The installation of a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory in necessary if the county wants to use the historic building as a convention center and destination for private events.
Without the system, the building is limited to a capacity of only 50 people, though it will easily hold many more than that.
The project also requires the removal of lead-based paint from the building which will have to be done before the installation of the sprinkler system.
