The greater amberjack recreational season in Gulf state waters will reopen on May 1st.
The season will remain open through May 31st .
Following a closure in June and July, recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack is scheduled to reopen again on August 1st.
If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or certain other reef fish species in Gulf or Atlantic state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel (includes anglers over 65 years of age), you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip.
You can Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
