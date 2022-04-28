The SGI Brewfest event that was held on St. George Island last weekend raised over 50 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane Society.
The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer.
This was the 5th year of the event and the first time it was held in the center of the island where it could hold more people.
Hundreds of people attended the event where they enjoyed craft beer from dozens of craft beer brewers as well as food from local vendors.
The money raised through the event will now go to the humane society to feed and house local dogs and cats until they can be adopted out to good homes.
And the group is already planning next year's event – tickets for the 2023 brewfest will go on sale on December 22nd.
