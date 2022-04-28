Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Chamber and Community Events
Networking Luncheon at Donkeys
What a fun and exciting luncheon! We thank Jon and Michel Turner for hosting us, serving delicious BBQ, baked beans, and potato salad, which is really more like a potato casserole, it was delicious! We also got to hear some exciting news, straight from the horse’s mouth so to speak - the new, 8200 square foot Donkeys Restaurant plans are 80% complete, and will be built behind the new Publix. It will be 2-story, include a banquet room for events like our luncheons, will have indoor and outdoor seating, and plenty of parking. Plans are to also have a pick-up drive through window. Construction hopefully will be completed in about a year or so. Nothing is ever set in stone when it comes to construction, especially these days. Jon and Michel are also in the process of remodeling the old Family Coastal restaurant building to open an Italian restaurant serving true Italian brick oven baked pizza, named Asini’s Woodfired Grill, and yes you may have guessed it means Donkeys in Italian. We look forward to the opening! More here
Ribbon Cutting and Open House
Ribbon Cutting at 5pm
FREE Member Workshop - Only 2 seats left Sponsored by
Not sure how to advertise your business on Facebook?
Audrey Frazier and our friends at FlaBizCo will cover important information on how to succeed with Meta for Business. You’ll learn how to get started with advertising on the social platforms Facebook and Instagram. Our workshop will cover:
Why you need to incorporate Meta advertising into your business strategy
How to create a business page and advertising campaign
Strategies to implement to engage your audience organically
How to analyze your ad’s performance and gain insight on how to improve
And SO much more!
OPEN TO MEMBERS AND EMPLOYEES
Deadline to RSVP is Friday, April 29
ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Audrey Frazier is a business management consultant and owner of FlaBizCo, a local company that provides services related to establishing, owning, and operating a business. Audrey has a passion for small businesses and is determined to help as many as possible. She is dedicated to helping business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs create simple and effective strategies to build a strong foundation for their businesses. One of her greatest joys is helping entrepreneurs realize their business ideas!
Audrey is a long-time resident of Wakulla County, a proud mother of two wonderful young men, Dakoda & Austin Hill, and loves to spend time out on the Gulf of Mexico. She is originally from Oklahoma having moved to Tallahassee in 1998 to attend Florida State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology. Audrey Frazier is a serial entrepreneur, fitness fanatic, and lover of all things business. She is a current Member, Director-Elect, and Past President of the Legal Administrators’ Association of Tallahassee, Director of the Christina Phipps Foundation, and an active member of the Rotary Club of Wakulla and Wakulla Chamber of Commerce.
Information Technology and Professional Services Sector Round
When Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM EDT
Where Keiser University 1700 Halstead Blvd Tallahassee, FL 32309 REGISTER HERE
Ribbon Cutting for AT&T 10 Preston Circle, Crawfordville 4:30pm, Thursday, May 5
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on May 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To discuss the One Cent Sales Tax revenue and expenditures from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.
FREE Business Lunch & Learn Fire Safety and Fire Inspections
Please join Fire Chief Louis Lamarche and inspectors from the Wakulla County Fire Rescue Prevention Division for an educational luncheon on June 1, 2022. Learn about fire prevention for businesses as well as what to do in the event of an emergency. Presenters will walk through a typical fire inspection and review the most common fire code violations. The presentation will be followed by an open question-and-answer session where you can discuss safety concerns or hazards specific to your business or industry.
Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Capital City Home Loans 5:30-7:30 pm, Thursday, June 2 2592 Crawfordville Hwy RSVP to Chamber Office
Wakulla County Senior Center Christmas after Dark - Cocktail Party Fundraiser
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
