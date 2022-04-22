The Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday honored fallen correctional officers and employees during the Department’s annual wreath laying ceremony at Wakulla Correctional Institution.
Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon and Department leadership honored fallen members of the department by laying a wreath at the Fallen Officer Memorial at the Wakulla Prison.
The names of the fallen officers will also be engraved in the Memorial.
There are three area names on that memorial, including Shela Messer from the Franklin Correctional Institute and Officer Jack Stewart from the Gulf Correctional Institution who died in 2021, and Officer Melo-Dee Copeland from the Wakulla Correctional Institution who fell in 1998.
