Friday, April 22, 2022

An Event - Full Weekend in the Area!

An Event - Full Weekend in the Area!
There is something for everyone going on in the area this weekend: Music, Festivals, Beer and Fishing. For a full list of events in the area go to Events - Apalachicola - St. George Island Florida (apalachicolabay.org)

Highlighted Events
April 22nd
After a two year hiatus, the 6th Annual Downtown Hoedown is back and going to be better than ever! Mark your calendars and come kick off the sgibrewfest weekend with us on the corner of Commerce and Ave D in Apalach!
17 Ave D Apalachicola
5:30pm - 930pm
April 23rd
The 31st Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival in Carrabelle, Florida is a full day of free, family-friendly activities, live music, entertainment, unique and colorful arts & craft vendors and delicious food planned for Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10 am – 6 pm.  There will be plenty of activities for the kids, young & old along the beautiful, historic waterfront.

The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2022 will be our 5th year. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. This event will SELL OUT, so buy your tickets early! The SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) in our new location at the public parking area adjacent to SGI Lighthouse Park on St. George Island. VIP and early admission ticket holders will be granted access at noon. Beers, beaches, and bettering the lives of animals. What’s not to love?
Come join the fishing folks and catch you some prizes!
Schedule of Events and Details
Friday, APRIL 22, 2022 – Captains Meeting
Woolley Park, Panacea, Florida
Late Registration 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Captains Meeting 6:30 PM
Entertainment by Tom & The Cats
APRIL 23-24, 2022 – Fishing Tournament
Woolley Park, Panacea, Florida
Official Weigh-In Station Location and Hours
Woolley Park, Panacea, Florida
Saturday, April 23, 2022 – 2:00 – 6:00 PM
You must be in line with your fish by 6:00 PM
Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Noon – 4:00 PM
You must be in line with your fish by 4:00 PM

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment