An Event - Full Weekend in the Area!

Come join the fishing folks and catch you some prizes!
Schedule of Events and Details
Friday, APRIL 22, 2022 – Captains Meeting
Woolley Park, Panacea, Florida
Late Registration 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Captains Meeting 6:30 PM
Entertainment by Tom & The Cats
APRIL 23-24, 2022 – Fishing Tournament
Woolley Park, Panacea, Florida
Official Weigh-In Station Location and Hours
Woolley Park, Panacea, Florida
Saturday, April 23, 2022 – 2:00 – 6:00 PM
You must be in line with your fish by 6:00 PM
Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Noon – 4:00 PM
You must be in line with your fish by 4:00 PM
