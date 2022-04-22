FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

PRETZEL is a 3-4 yr old White English mix and we can't say enough good about her. She is sweet, gentle, great on a leash and just wants to be with her person. She is a natural "velcro" dog so someone looking for a loyal and loving companion will definitely want to consider adopting her. She is a nice medium size at 45 lbs and her underbite is irresistible! This staff and volunteer favorite will make a wonderful and loving family pet.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment