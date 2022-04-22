This year's red snapper season has been set.
The
Gulf red snapper season will run from June 17th through July
31st, with a fall reopening That will include 5 weekends beginning
October 8th and ending November 27th.
The 57 day season will be the longest season anglers have had since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.
This season would apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
