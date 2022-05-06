A 27 year old woman from Eastpoint was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on Highway 98 between Eastpoint and Carrabelle this afternoon.
According to the highway patrol, the woman was traveling west on Highway 98 in an SUV and was just east of the Franklin County School just before 11 AM when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left.
Her passenger side tires left the roadway causing the driver to veer to the left reentering the westbound lane.
The vehicle then crossed into the Eastbound lane into the path of pickup truck driven by a 17 year old girl from Bristol.
The two vehicles attempted to avoid a head on collision but were unable to do so.
The front left of the truck struck the left front of SUV with both vehicles ending in the eastbound lane.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered severe injuries and an 85 year old female passenger, also from Bristol suffered minor injuries.
Highway 98 was blocked for 5 hours while officials worked at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on-scene by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin county Emergency Medical Services Eastpoint Fire Department, and the St. George Island Fire Department.
