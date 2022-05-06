Franklin County Commissioners this week gave their support to re-establishing the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District which was dissolved by the legislature earlier this year.
The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District was dissolved in a battle between the state and the Disney Corporation when the legislature voted to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement district. .
The move actually dissolved all special districts that were created prior to 1968 when the Florida Constitution was ratified – and that includes the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.
District Administrator Billy Fuentes said the district can be re-established, but the process requires a letter of support from the Franklin County commission.
The letter describes the importance of the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District and the hardship not re-establishing the district would be for the county.
Billy pointed out that Eastpoint is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth, particularly commercial growth, which is only possible because of the central system that Eastpoint Water and Sewer District operates.
Their services not only allow for future expansion, but also help protect the Apalachicola Bay from runoff and other pollution.
County Commissioners said they strongly support re-establishing the district and voted unanimously to approve the letter of support which will now be sent to Senator Lorraine Ausley and Representative Jason Shoaf.
