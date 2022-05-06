PanCare of Florida is now offering free assistance to people in our community with substance abuse issues.
Justin Purse from PanCare cane to the Franklin County Commission meeting on Tuesday to discuss the program called “Starting Point.”
The program is designed to help residents in rural communities who are dealing with substance abuse, alcohol abuse and opioid use disorders.
The program helps individuals 13 years of age and older to find rehabilitation services, and even links them to jobs and housing.
Mister Purse said the program will even provide free transportation to people who need it to get to meetings or even doctor or dentist appointments.
The program is being funded through a three year grant and is operating in 6 Northwest Florida Counties including Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties.
People who would like to find out more about the program or who need assistance can call 850-215-5111
