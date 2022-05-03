Alligator hunting permits go on sale on Friday.
The state will issue more about 7000 alligator hunting permits this year; phase one of the application process runs May 6th through May the 16th.
The application process is done in phases; during phase one you can apply through the Internet at gooutdoorsFlorida.com – you can specify up to 12 hunting areas and hunting periods on the application.
There will then be a random drawing and if you are chosen you then have to pay for the license which is 272 dollars for residents and 1022 dollars if you are from out of state.
The permits that are unsold after that will be placed back into the system to be sold in Phase 2 which is another random drawing.
Each permit allows you to take two alligators from whichever county or body of water you were awarded during a specific harvest period.
You must be at least 18 years old by opening day, August 15th, to purchase one.
The 11-week alligator season runs August 15th through November 1st.
