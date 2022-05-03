Weems Memorial Hospital is making plans to open a pharmacy in Carrabelle and will present their proposal to the Franklin County Commission on June 21st.
The hospital has been investigating the possibility of adding a pharmacy at the Carrabelle Clinic.
There has not been a pharmacy in Carrabelle in about 8 years which means people on the eastern end of the county have to travel to either Apalachicola or Crawfordville.
The area is considered a “pharmacy desert.”
When the idea was originally discussed last December, hospital representatives said it would likely be a 200 thousand dollar initial investment which could be paid back in just over 3 years.
