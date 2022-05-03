The Commission Connection - District 1 May 2022

A new dune walkover with adjacent parking on SGI
Franklin County will build a dune walkover at the West Gorrie Drive and 3rd Street intersection. It is the last public access point in the SGI business district in which the County has not established a dune walkover.
RESTORE Projects Update
SGI Storm Water Improvements
The county continues discussions with FDOT about the current drainage ponds on Franklin Boulevard. To complete the project, it is apparent that a third pond will be necessary. We are working with our partners at FDOT to complete the permitting and planning of this project.
New message boards for Sheriff Smith and the FCSO
There will be two new 4'x8' message boards in Franklin County. They are self-contained on a trailer and have solar panels. The message boards will be updating some of the current ones that are irreparable.
Old Ferry Dock Road boat ramp improvements
The process of updating the boat ramp started in July of 2020. The project design and permit include the removal of all existing concrete seawall, ramp, riprap, and sediment. The new boat ramp will feature 219' of steel sheet pile with a concrete cap, two 20'x43' concrete ramps, and a 4'x51' finger pier between the ramps. We can proceed with a grant application for construction with the permit.
The Eastpoint and SGi golf cart ordinance change
The Commission held a public hearing about the Eastpoint and SGI gold cart ordinances at our last meeting. The issue was whether or not the appropriate enforcement should be an ordinance violation or a traffic citation. After careful deliberation, public input, and legal counsel, the Board agreed to change the ordinance violation to a non-criminal traffic citation.
FDOT traffic light request for Highway 98 and Island Drive
At our last meeting, the Commission agreed by motion and vote to send a letter to FDOT District 3. This letter aims to request the installation of a traffic light at the corner of Highway 98 and SR300 (Island Drive).
Local Technology Planning Team
Franklin County is moving toward seeking funding for broadband. The first fundamental steps are underway. The County will be creating a Local Technology Planning Team. This team of volunteers will represent a cross-section of residents and business owners and include educational and municipal representation. The task of this team will be to map out a plan to achieve broadband improvements for Franklin County. We need broadband infrastructure improvements that are accessible and affordable for our residents and businesses.
Eastpoint Channel Dredging
We have all necessary documents signed, and plans are in place. The County has submitted the funds to complete the dredging project. We are waiting on the required pre-construction meeting with the contractor that the Army Corps of Engineers has hired to complete the project. The project should commence shortly.
