During the Memorial
Day weekend, Audubon Florida is reminding beachgoers statewide to be mindful of
nesting birds, as even a minor disturbance can destroy a nest.
You can help protect the birds by moving parties, picnics and
especially fireworks away from nesting areas.
Just approaching a bird is enough to flush birds away from their
nest.
When birds are forced to fly off their eggs, it exposes the chicks
to predators.
A variety of protected birds are currently nesting on Franklin
County’s beaches, including terns, black skimmers, snowy plovers and Wilson’s
plovers.
Several locations across the
panhandle experienced major flooding during the recent high tides, including
Phipps Preserve, Dog Island, Little St. George Island, and St. George Island
State Park. This makes it even more important to minimize added pressure from
human activities.
Earlier this year, the FWC and other agencies posted signs around
many nesting areas on Florida’s beaches.
These closed areas protect the nesting birds from unnecessary
disturbances and prevent humans from stepping on their nests.
All of these species nest in the open and lay well-camouflaged
eggs directly on the sand, making them nearly invisible to predators and to the
untrained human eye.
In Franklin County many birds also nest on the old St. George
Island bridge causeway.
The causeway is only accessible by boat but is off limits to
humans through August.
