The Florida Fish and Wildlife
Conservation Commission along with the UF/IFAS Extension Program and Florida
Sea Grant have teamed up to develop the Florida Friendly Angler course.
This is a free online course for both new and experienced
anglers looking to educate themselves on fisheries management and up their
fishing game by learning skills and practices that help ensure fishing
opportunities for the future.
The course is comprised of three self-paced modules that
cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management.
The narrated presentations can be accessed any time after
registration.
Upon finishing the course, you will receive an electronic
certificate of completion and will be mailed a Florida Friendly Angler decal.
We have posted the link to register for the course on-line
at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
Register for the course at
ifas-seagrant.catalog.instructure.com/courses/florida-friendly-angler.
