The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with the UF/IFAS Extension Program and Florida Sea Grant have teamed up to develop the Florida Friendly Angler course.

This is a free online course for both new and experienced anglers looking to educate themselves on fisheries management and up their fishing game by learning skills and practices that help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.

The course is comprised of three self-paced modules that cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management.

The narrated presentations can be accessed any time after registration.

Upon finishing the course, you will receive an electronic certificate of completion and will be mailed a Florida Friendly Angler decal.

Register for the course at ifas-seagrant.catalog.instructure.com/courses/florida-friendly-angler.




