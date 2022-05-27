The community is invited
to the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle this Sunday at 3 pm for the
annual Coastal Blessing.
Since 2010, the Crooked River Lighthouse has
conducted a ceremony on the Sunday before the start of hurricane season where
church leaders in the community unite in prayer that our coastal communities be
safe from hurricane damage.
Those who would like to gather are welcome at
this event which has become an important, annual tradition at the
lighthouse.
The event is free.
Light refreshments will be available after the
ceremony.
Guests
are welcome to come early or stay after and explore the Keeper's House Museum which
is open from 1:00-5:00 pm.
Crooked River Lighthouse Park is just west of
the Carrabelle Public Beach at 1975 Hwy 98 W,
