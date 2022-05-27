Friday, May 27, 2022

The community is invited to the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle this Sunday at 3 pm for the annual Coastal Blessing

The community is invited to the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle this Sunday at 3 pm for the annual Coastal Blessing.  

 

Since 2010, the Crooked River Lighthouse has conducted a ceremony on the Sunday before the start of hurricane season where church leaders in the community unite in prayer that our coastal communities be safe from hurricane damage.  

 

Those who would like to gather are welcome at this event which has become an important, annual tradition at the lighthouse. 

 

The event is free.

 

Light refreshments will be available after the ceremony.

 

 Guests are welcome to come early or stay after and explore the Keeper's House Museum which is open from 1:00-5:00 pm.  

 

Crooked River Lighthouse Park is just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach at 1975 Hwy 98 W,

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment