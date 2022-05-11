Floridians will see more than $1.2 billion dollars of tax over the next year through ten sales tax holidays for a variety of items commonly purchased by Florida families, including fuel, diapers, disaster supplies and tools.
The 10 tax holidays include a one-month Fuel Tax Holiday from October 1, through October 31st which will lower the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon.
There will be a 3-month sales tax holiday for children’s books from May 14th through August 14th, a one-year sales tax holiday from July 1st 2022, through June 30, 2023, for baby and toddler clothes and shoes and a one-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for children’s diapers.
There will be a 14-day Back-to-School sales tax holiday from July 25 through August 7, a 14-day Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday from May 28 through June 10th, and a 7-day Tool-Time sales tax holiday from September 3 through September 9, 2022, for tools and other home improvement items.
There will also be a two-year sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, for impact resistant windows, doors, and garage doors, a 7-day Freedom Week from July 1 to July 7 providing a sales tax exemption for specified admissions and items related to recreational activities and a one-year Energy Star Appliances sales tax holiday from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for washing machines, clothes dryers, water heaters, and refrigerators.
